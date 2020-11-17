Robert Edward Lee Good, 86, of New Market, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, November 15, 2020. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 18 at 2:00 p.m. at Woods Chapel Independent Bible Church in New Market. Pastor Glen Turner and Doug Gochenour will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery in New Market.
Mr. Good was born June 27, 1934 in New Market, son of the late Michael Ray Good and Emma Ruelett Hopewell Good. He was a 1954 graduate of New Market High School and an Army Veteran. He was a farmer and retired after 16 years from Broadway Metal and continued welding on his own after retirement. He was a member of Woods Chapel, a lay speaker for the Church of the Brethren and a member of the Gideons. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Mae Good and two sisters, Ida M. Cline and Imogene Wilson.
He is survived by three daughters, Rita Lin and husband Timothy of New Market, Judy Drury and husband William of Fulks Run and Jeannie Cassarino and husband Michael of Huntersville, NC; son, Robert L. Good of Virginia; brother, John M. Good of New Market; four grandchildren, Timothy Lin Jr., Robert Lin, Stephanie Wilson and Nicholas Cassarino and one great granddaughter, Sofia Lin.
Pallbearers will be Timothy Lin Jr., Nicholas Cassarino, Gregory Wilson, Charles Good, Robert Polk and Donnie Cline.
Honorary pallbearers will be Nathan Beall, Boyd Lutz, and Bill May.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc.