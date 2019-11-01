Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Edwin "Bobby" Irwin. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Send Flowers Obituary



Robert Edwin Irwin (Bobby) passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.



Bobby was born on December 23, 1944 to James and Marcella Lawson Irwin of Front Royal, Virginia.



Bobby leaves behind a loving daughter Elizabeth Ann Irwin (Beth) and her partner Dan Truehart and granddaughter Amber "Nikki" Martin who was the brightest star in his universe. They shared a very special bond that grew through the years. As Nikki's family grew to include Cody, Aiden, and Effie, his love grew as well. He is also survived by his sister Joann Grove and brother Phillip Irwin. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Donald and Lawrence. Bobby will be remembered by his special friends and neighbors in the Shenandoah River Estates, especially Mike and Eva who were family to him as well.



Bobby was a 1963 graduate of Warren County High School and was in the Navy after graduating. Throughout his life he was a talented musician and skilled carpenter who made beautiful furniture and carvings. When his beloved Nikki fell in love with Harry Potter, he started making "Magic Wands" that could watch over those he loved. He has continued this craft as well as sharing his love for crystals, 4 leaf clover and all things that nature provided him.



A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

