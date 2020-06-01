Robert Elwood "Pops" Silveus
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Elwood "Pops" Silveus, 74, of Edinburg, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Mt. Jackson Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Reverend George Bowers will officiate.

Mr. Silveus was born August 4, 1945 in Front Royal, son of the late Mack Gordon and Virginia Silveus. He retired in 2017 after 34 years as a supervisor for Bowman/Andros. He was a member of the New Market Eagles and Woodstock Moose Lodge.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Jordan Silveus and sister, Nancy Gonzalez.

He is survived by his son, Ricky Lee Jordan and wife Connie of Woodstock; daughter, Janet Strosnider and husband Jason of Woodstock; two sisters, Ruth Lear and husband Todd of Edinburg and Mary Atkins of Strasburg; three brothers, Jim Funkhouser and wife Ava of Bentonville, Tommy Funkhouser of Edinburg and Ernie Funkhouser of Edinburg and two grandchildren, Shanae Strosnider and Blake Strosnider.

Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com

Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mt. Jackson Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved