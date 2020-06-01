Robert Elwood "Pops" Silveus, 74, of Edinburg, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Mt. Jackson Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Reverend George Bowers will officiate.
Mr. Silveus was born August 4, 1945 in Front Royal, son of the late Mack Gordon and Virginia Silveus. He retired in 2017 after 34 years as a supervisor for Bowman/Andros. He was a member of the New Market Eagles and Woodstock Moose Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Jordan Silveus and sister, Nancy Gonzalez.
He is survived by his son, Ricky Lee Jordan and wife Connie of Woodstock; daughter, Janet Strosnider and husband Jason of Woodstock; two sisters, Ruth Lear and husband Todd of Edinburg and Mary Atkins of Strasburg; three brothers, Jim Funkhouser and wife Ava of Bentonville, Tommy Funkhouser of Edinburg and Ernie Funkhouser of Edinburg and two grandchildren, Shanae Strosnider and Blake Strosnider.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 1, 2020.