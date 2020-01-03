Robert Granville Leonard Jr., 89, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. Bob was the fourth child born in The Plains, VA to tenant farmers, Robert Granville and Emma Leonard. He was educated in Fauquier County and graduated from Marshall High School. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture, Biology, and Mathematics in 1948 from VPI which today is Virginia Tech.
Bob entered the US Army and served as an artillery officer in the 1st Infantry Division during the Korean War. Upon his release from active duty in 1953, he began his career in education and married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth Jean Kirby, who passed away suddenly in 1982. They had two sons, LTC Thomas Allen Leonard (Patti) and Dr. Ricky Lee Leonard (Patty). In 1985 Bob married Roxanna Coffman Kibler who had a daughter, Cara Kibler (Delia) from a previous marriage.
As an educator, he began his career in Rappahannock County as an Industrial Arts teacher. Later he moved to Warren County Public Schools as a high school math teacher. He pursued an advanced degree in mathematics from the University of Virginia and continued his teaching career which culminated in his role as the Assistant Superintendent of Warren County Public Schools. He served in this capacity for several years and retired in 1991. In 1965 Bob was the recipient of Warren County's Outstanding Young Man of the Year award.
During his lifetime, Bob remained very active in several community organizations, many of which focused around education and youth recreational programs. Professionally he served on the Virginia State Department of Education as an author of the Elementary Mathematics Teacher's Guide. He served in various capacities by leading professional education groups such as elementary principals, instructional supervisors, and key instructional leaders. In the community he was involved in the Front Royal VFW Post 1860, the Front Royal Mental Health Association, Warren County Community Relations Committee, Warren Memorial Hospital Board, and the Industrial Development Board. Bob was a member and past president of the Front Royal Rotary Club and was the recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow recognition. He was a member of the Calvary Episcopal Church and served as a member of the vestry and Superintendent of Sunday school.
Bob enjoyed gardening, woodworking, sports, fishing, nature, his pets and like his mother, loved to dance. But above all, Bob loved his family.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church, 132 N. Royal Avenue, Front Royal with the Rev. Valerie Hayes officiating. Burial will take place at Middleburg Memorial Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Patrick Allen Leonard, Brandon Thomas Leonard, Kristopher Sean Leonard, Robert Sinclair Leonard, Michael Lawrence Leonard, and Ricky "Lee" Leonard Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Front Royal Rotary Club and the Warren County Retired Teacher's Association.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Warren County Educational Endowment at https://www.wceducationalendowment.org/.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 3, 2020