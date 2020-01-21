Robert Henry Renalds, 88, of Timberville, passed away on Friday morning, January 17, 2020 at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mr. Renalds was born January 2, 1932 in Roanoke and was the son of the late Richard and Hazel Pence Renalds.
He was a graduate of New Market High School and Virginia Tech where he was a member of the corp of cadets. Bob joined the U.S. Air Force and was the supply officer at Anderson Air Force Base at Guam.
Bob had a love of trains and worked for seven years for Southern Railway as a track supervisor. He was also a farmer.
He was a member of the New Market Rotary Club and served as secretary for 29 years. He was a devoted member of Reformation Lutheran church in New Market where he served on the church council and was a trustee for Emmanuel Cemetery.
Mr. Renalds is survived by his devoted wife, Nancy Dove Renalds; three children, Douglas Renalds, Susan Pitts (Pete) and Leslie Gallahan (Paul); a sister, Marlene Breu; and grandson, Adam Pitts (Sarah).
He was predeceased by a sister, Ann Givens.
The Rev. Jeffrey Sonafelt will conduct a memorial service at noon on Saturday, January 25 at Reformation Lutheran Church. Private interment will be in Emmanuel Cemetery, New Market.
Memorial contributions may be made to Reformation Lutheran Church Preschool, P.O. Box 896, New Market 22844 or the , 355 Rio Rd. W STE 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901, or a .
Cremation arrangements were handled by Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 21, 2020