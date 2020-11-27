1/
Robert Keith "Bob" Wikfors
1960 - 2020
Robert Keith "Bob" Wikfors, 60, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, in the Winchester Medical Center.

All services will be private.

Bob was born October 3, 1960, in Rockville, Maryland son of Elenor Joan Wikfors of New York and the late Edwin Robert Wikfors. He worked as a limo driver, never met a stranger, and was always willing to help a person in need. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Surviving with his mother are his loving daughter Jennifer Thompson and husband JR of Bentonville; one brother Rick Wikfors and wife Jackie of Pennsylvania; four sisters Liz Hall and husband Rich of New York, Lisa Wikfors of New York, Karyn Smith and husband Gary of Fredericksburg, and Christine Steadman and husband Wayne of Leesburg; two grandchildren Joseph Thompson and Andrew Thompson; five nieces and nephews; and three great-nieces and great-nephews.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
