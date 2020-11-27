Robert Keith "Bob" Wikfors, 60, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, in the Winchester Medical Center.
All services will be private.
Bob was born October 3, 1960, in Rockville, Maryland son of Elenor Joan Wikfors of New York and the late Edwin Robert Wikfors. He worked as a limo driver, never met a stranger, and was always willing to help a person in need. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Surviving with his mother are his loving daughter Jennifer Thompson and husband JR of Bentonville; one brother Rick Wikfors and wife Jackie of Pennsylvania; four sisters Liz Hall and husband Rich of New York, Lisa Wikfors of New York, Karyn Smith and husband Gary of Fredericksburg, and Christine Steadman and husband Wayne of Leesburg; two grandchildren Joseph Thompson and Andrew Thompson; five nieces and nephews; and three great-nieces and great-nephews.
