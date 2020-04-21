Robert Kenneth Keller, Jr., 75, a resident of Strasburg, VA passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at his residence.
Services and burial for Mr. Keller will be conducted privately.
Mr. Keller was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania on December 20, 1944 a son of the late Robert Kenneth Keller, Sr. and Betty Lench Keller. Mr. Keller was a former employee of International Automotive Components (formerly Lear).
Survivors include his wife Nancy Lee Snyder Keller of Strasburg, VA; his children, Robin Dixon of Strasburg, VA, Richard Keller of Jarrett, VA, Ryan Keller, Russell Keller, William Marlett, John Marlett and Michelle Marlett all of Altoona, PA, Rebecca Houck of Texas and James Stehley of Altoona, PA; twenty six grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; three brothers David Keller, Raymond Keller and Allen Keller all of Altoona, PA.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Keller.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 21, 2020