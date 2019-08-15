Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. "Bob" Johnson. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Davis-Weaver Funeral Home 329 E. Main Street Clarksburg , WV View Map Funeral 12:00 PM Davis-Weaver Funeral Home 329 E. Main Street Clarksburg , WV View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Robert L. "Bob" Johnson, 75, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home.



Mr. Johnson was born April 22, 1944 in Clarksburg, WV, the youngest son of the late Arthur E. and Lucille L. (Emlich) Johnson.



In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his twin sister, Lynda Carol Johnson; sister, Betty Johnson; and brother, Richard D. Johnson.



Mr. Johnson is survived by one brother, Donald R. Johnson of Stonewood, WV; as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.



Bob was a graduate of Roosevelt-Wilson High School, Class of 1962, and then graduated from Salem College in 1966.



Throughout his life, Bob was very active in sports, particularly basketball and baseball. During his senior year of high school, he was named All-State in basketball as well as being named a National High School Honorable Mention All-American in 1962.



In college Bob earned All-Conference recognition for baseball.



In 1968 he signed a professional baseball contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates.



Bob went on to spend 34 years teaching and coaching in public and private schools, and then the last 15 years worked as a security officer at Randolph Macon Academy in Front Royal, Virginia.



Family and friends will be received 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Davis-Weaver Funeral Home, 329 E. Main Street Clarksburg, WV with the funeral at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, Bob requested that donations be made to the Humane Society. Throughout his life he received unconditional love from his four-legged friends.



