Robert L. Schell, "Shakey", 65, of Woodstock, passed away August 26, 2019 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
Bob was a truck driver for many years. Most notably he drove for IDM Trucking in Weyers Cave and Cecil Holler in Edinburg. During his driving years, Bob helped with Brighter Days Truck Stop Ministry.
After several health issues, Bob was placed under Sentara Hospice care in November of 2018.
A Celebration of Life service for Bob will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 7 at Brighter Days Bible Church, located at 123 Medical Drive, Mt. Jackson, VA, with Larry Rinard officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brighter Days Bible Church.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 4, 2019