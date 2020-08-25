1/
Robert L. Stultz
Robert "Bobby" Lee Stultz went to be with his Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020.

Bobby was born on November 5, 1937 in Woodstock, Virginia to the late Harry and Mary Stultz.

Bobby married the love of his life, Betty Foltz Stultz on August 30, 1957 and they shared many wonderful years together.

Besides his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Stultz and daughter, Pamela Green.

Bobby is survived his sisters, Betty Orndorff and Janet Larkin; brothers, Jim and Joe Stultz; a granddaughter, Mary and husband, Matthew Dellinger; grandson, Loren Fogle and wife, Cristy; two wonderful great granddaughters, which he loved so very much, Josslyn Grace Fogle and Kennedy Lillian Dellinger; a very special niece, Lori Orndorff, along with several nieces and nephews.

Bobby had many accomplishments in his life, he worked at Muhlenberg Ford as a mechanic for fifty years. He and his wife Betty were charter members of the Woodstock Volunteer Rescue Squad. Bobby was a lifetime member of the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in which he served as a councilman and trustee.

In lieu of Flowers, contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601 or Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 3055 Fairview Road, Woodstock, Virginia 22664.

Friends may call at Valley Funeral Service to sign the register book on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 12 Noon to 5 p.m.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Sunset View Memorial Gardens with Pastor Joe Fleming, Officiating.

The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
