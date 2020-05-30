

Robert Lee Brock passed away to join many family and friends May 24, 2020, due to complications from Covid 19 in Prince William Hospital Manassas, VA.



Robert was born in Warren County, VA on April 28, 1938 to Dorothy Jenkins and John Brock. He is preceded by his parents and lifelong Stepdad Clarence Randall.



"Brock" owned Brock Construction and was licensed in every phase (Class A Builder, Electrical, HVAC, Plumbing, Refrigeration) of the building industry all his life. Early in his career he received a Federal Top Secret clearance and worked on and supervised many government installations.



Brock spent a lot of years caring for dogs and horses and a handful of other animals as well. But he had a passion for racing of all kinds and never missed an opportunity to go. Especially sprint cars, dirt late models and motorcycles. He carried his family to many events through the years starting each of his kids at toddler ages. As a young family man he still competed in some quarter horse rodeo events. But later in years nothing could keep him from his grandchildren's sporting events that made him so happy.



From a young man to his ending years he was always the one to call for many family, friends and even the community and some total strangers. He lived a life of always helping and being there for so many. He had a big family especially Uncles and Aunts and never give up on visiting as many as he could no matter their locations till they left this earth knowing he was there for them. He laughed easily and often, and would tease as many people young and old as he could.



He absolutely lived his life his way and has left and created enough memories for generations past, present and future to spend talking about him to keep his memory alive. He will never be forgotten and will be missed by MANY.



Robert leaves three children; Tim Brock, Kevin Brock (Debbie), Kim Brock; six grandchildren; Kolyn Brock (Nichole), Tyler Brock, Amber Schull, Lexi Schull, Sean Brock, Chloe Brock; three siblings; Jean Hayes (Dickie), Randy Randall (Karen), Viann Ries and his life long love Gerri Brock. We miss him.



A private graveside service will be held with a Celebration of Life at a later date due to current health conditions.



Contributions can be made in the form of, Just visit a loved one and let them know you care.

