Robert Leroy Thompson, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Heritage Hall Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Front Royal.
Mr. Thompson was born on March 2, 1936 in Fairfax, Virginia, son of the late Theodore Joseph Thompson and Helen Fairfax Martin Thompson.
Leroy was predeceased by brothers Joseph Walton, Bernard Edward, and Ralph Orvean Thompson, all of Fairfax, sister Gertrude Rebecca Thompson Judd of Front Royal.
Surviving are sister, Helen Marie Thompson Harris of Florida, nephews Jerry L. Thompson of Front Royal, VA, Raymond P. Thompson of Martinsville, VA, Ridley Leroy Judd of Davis, WV; and several great nephews and nieces.
Leroy worked many years for Pond Roofing and Lovelace Roofing and Gutters. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, baseball, and betting on the ponies. He was also a longtime member of the Vienna Moose Lodge.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 09:30 a.m. at DeMaine Funeral Home, 10565 Main Street, Fairfax, VA. Interment will follow immediately afterward in the adjoining Fairfax City Cemetery.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2020