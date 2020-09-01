Robert Lynwood "Junior" Elkins, 84, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 29, 2020, in the Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 4 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Reynolds and Sammy Campbell officiating. Entombment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Mr. Elkins was born March 7, 1936, in Warrenton, Virginia, son of the late Robert Ridley Elkins and Bertha E. Strother Elkins. He was a lifetime member of the First Assembly of God Church in Front Royal and retired after many dedicated years from Riverton Corporation. He was married to the late Marie Ann Clark Elkins.
Surviving are a son Bobby Elkins and wife Sharon of Winchester; two daughters Robin Ann Bailey and husband Donnie of Front Royal and Vicky Elkins Wood and husband Terry of Stephens City; one sister Louise Elizabeth Mills of Front Royal; two grandchildren Terry Lee Wood, Jr. of Bunker Hill, West Virginia and Tory Lynn Wood of Cross Junction; one great granddaughter on the way Taytum Wood; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Danny Strother, Jeffery Pearson, Brian Strother, Bobby Elkins, Terry Lee Wood, Jr. and Tory Lynn Wood.
Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o of the grandchildren's college fund.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 4 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.