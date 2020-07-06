1/
Robert Nelson Lupton
Robert Nelson Lupton, 71, passed away on February 24, 2020 in Independence, Missouri.

Mr. Lupton was the son of the late Ogden and Virginia Lupton of Front Royal, Virginia.

He graduated from Warren County High in 1969.

He proudly served in the U. S. Army.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Lupton May (Barry), brother John Richard Lupton (Kay). Also, a son and daughter in Independence, Missouri.

Graveside Service will be held at Bennett's Chapel Cemetery, 839 Rivermont Drive, Front Royal, Virginia on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. by Sammy Campbell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Bennett's Chapel Cemetery, care of Jean Patton, 1925 Guard Hill Road, Middletown, Virginia 22645.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Bennett's Chapel Cemetery
