Robert Ray Parker, 75, of Basye, Virginia, died Wednesday, June 24 at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Parker was born March 10, 1945 in Ironton, Missouri. He was the son of the late Robert Vernon Parker and Rubye (White) Parker McKinney Gold.
Mr. Parker was a member of the Hickman High School class of 1963 in Columbia, Missouri. He was a proud Eagle Scout and he briefly served in the National Guard and the United States Navy.
Mr. Parker worked as a general manager for Virginia Management for over 22 years. Prior to working for Virginia Management, Mr. Parker worked for a variety of real estate management companies in the Mid-Atlantic region including Calmark Realty. Early in his career, Mr. Parker owned a home improvement company.
In recent years, Mr. Parker had a kettle corn business and was affectionally known to many as the 'popcorn guy' at festivals and fairs throughout the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. In addition, Mr. Parker created Bob-B-Que, a barbeque sauce that was loved by family and friends alike.
Most notably, Mr. Parker was known for being quick with a smile and a story for every person he met. He had a gift for making people feel important and he was well known for helping people acquire jobs and get back on their feet after difficult times.
Mr. Parker is survived by his wife of 53 years, Andrienne Hall Parker; one daughter, Sarah Parker Hughes and husband Christopher Dixon Hughes of Annapolis, Maryland; a son, Graham Robert Parker of Baltimore, Maryland; four grandchildren, Nathan Parker Collins, Andrienne McHale Hughes, Sophia Maureen Hughes and Sarah Jane Hughes; one sister, Anne Parker Sheetz and her husband the late George Harold Sheetz of Edinburg, Virginia; one nephew, Jason T. Sheetz, his wife Brandi Hottel Sheetz and their children Parker and Bailey Sheetz of Woodstock, Virginia; and numerous other relatives and friends.
There will be a "Celebration of Life" for family and friends in Annapolis, Maryland at a later date. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Feeding America at feedingamerica.org or Helping Up Mission at helpingupmission.org. In addition, Mr. Parker would have encouraged everyone to vote this November, as well as do something kind for a stranger in his memory.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 30, 2020.