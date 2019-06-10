Robert Russell Pickrell, 76, of Linden, Virginia, passed away June 6, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Robert was born May 16, 1943 in Linden to the late Theodore and Pearl Pickrell.
He was an Army veteran who served in Vietnam as well as a member of the VFW, American Legion and NARFE.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Theodore âTeddyã Pickrell.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Pickrell; his three children, Shawn Pickrell (Becca), Jennifer Pickrell-Helmick (Dave), and Davis Pickrell; his siblings, John Pickrell (Ann), Edna Hoffman (Norman), Violet Carter (Frank), and Beverly Alexander (James); his grandchildren, Melanie, Alaina and James; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Funeral services are to follow with a procession going to Leeds Cemetery in Markham, Virginia.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lee Lockhart, Buddy Devers, Gus Stokes, Craig Alexander, Tony Carter, and Dave Helmick.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
