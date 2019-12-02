Robert Stevens Sayers, 75, of Front Royal, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, in the Martinsburg Veterans Administration Medical Center.
A time of gathering for family and friends will be held on Friday, December 6 from 2-3 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held at a later late.
Bob was born on June 19, 1944, in Front Royal, Virginia son of the late Robert Craig Kent Sayers and Sarah Stevens Sayers.
He was a 1962 graduate of Warren County High School. He graduated from RPI in Richmond in 1967 and received his MBA, while serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Mary Stuart Sayers; brother in law, Charles Stuart Potter of Front Royal; two step-sons, Robbie Ramsey (Angela) and Jeff Ramsey (Melissa), all of Front Royal; four grandchildren, R.J., Emily, Madelyn, and Blake; two cousins, Sarah Welborn of Kernersville, North Carolina and Mary B. McDowell of Wilmington, Delaware; best friends, William Cooper of Luray, Virginia, Jim Tartari and Ann Eckfeldt of Wellesley, Massachusetts, and Rita Wood of Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Elizabeth Ann Garber; brother in law, Russell Garber; and father in law, James W. Colbert.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Unit c/o Martinsburg VA Medical Center, Voluntary Service, 510 Butler Ave., Martinsburg, West Virginia 25405. Please make checks payable to the Martinsburg VA Medical Center.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com,. Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 2, 2019