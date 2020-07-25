1/1
Robert Wayne Smith
1961 - 2020
Robert Wayne Smith, Jr., 59, of Sperryville, Virginia, was received by God on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Robbie was born on June 16, 1961 in Manassas, Virginia to his loving parents, Robert and Linda Smith.

Along with his parents, he is survived by his adoring son, Robison Casey Smith (Brook) of Luray. His sisters; Connie Reid (Kevin) and Machelle Bailey (Daniel), both of Sperryville, VA. His brother Craig Smith of Fredericksburg, VA. His nieces and nephews; Tom, Ann, Anna, James, Bobby, Ben, Will, Jacklyn, Macy, Jimmy, Sara and Sophie.

Robbie grew up in Nokesville, VA surrounded by a large extended family of grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins. Many Sunday afternoons after church were spent playing football in backyards or on trails riding dirt bikes. He had a fondness for classic cars, which usually meant he was always working on them. He loved to play his guitar and never missed an opportunity to entertain us with CCR or Led Zeppelin. The best tunes were the ones he made up, as they typically were humorous because he was great at making others laugh. He knew his Bible and could easily quote scripture related to any topic. He was a metal roofer by trade and had the ability to build anything he set his mind to. His body was strong, but his heart soft. He was fearless of all life had to offer and would give a stranger the shirt off his back. Without fail, every Thanksgiving and Christmas, he brought friends along to celebrate and have a meal with our family to ensure no one was left alone. His friends were his family too. Robbie would tell you the greatest day of his life was the day his son, Casey, was born. He was devoted to Casey's happiness throughout the rest of his days.

While we are deeply grieving for Robbie, we realize what a gift he was to us in the time we had with him. He did not leave us; he has just gone ahead of us. See you in Heaven, dear son, father, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew - friend. We love you.

A celebration of Robbie's life will be held at a later time, yet to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be mailed to Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, P.O. Box 208, Sperryville, VA 22740 in dedication to a stained glass window in Robbie's name.

Luke 20:36
For they cannot die anymore, because they are equal to angels and are sons of God, being sons of the resurrection.

Memories & Condolences

9 entries
July 24, 2020
Robbie.. I'm so sorry to hear of your passing .. I got the chance to meet you because our Sons grew up together. You were always so sweet to me.. Please watch over Casey .. Give him guidance & peace... ☦ We will keep him company until he can be with you again.. Fly high Angel You can rest easy now Ps... I'm gonna make your baby boy some Trainwreck .. U know how much he loves it !!
Tiffany
Friend
July 24, 2020
Robbie was one of a kind one minute quoting scripture next filing me in on aliens and meteors ;). He will he missed he was loved by many
Debbie
Friend
July 24, 2020
I always enjoyed my conversations with Robbie. He had a great desire to understand the universe and the mysteries it holds. It was the unknown rather than the known that he loved to talk about. He and I both agreed that whatever is out there will be unveiled when we leave our mortal coils. I know that we will continue our conversations when my turn comes. Rest in peace, Robbie
Tom Owens Sr
Family
July 24, 2020
Bob, Linda, Connie, Machelle, Craig, our hearts go out to you during this truly sad time. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.

Tom and Betty Martin
Tom and Betty Martin
Friend
July 24, 2020
We haven't seen Robbie in years, but thoughts of him brings smiles to our faces. I hope Robbie's friends and family receive some comfort from memories of happy times.

Steve and Sandy Holloman
Steve and Sandy Holloman
Friend
July 24, 2020
Altho we were not close, Robbie has always had a place in my heart. You will be so dearly missed Robbie.
Until we meet again, rest in peace. Love Lisa
Lisa Rogers
July 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Perkins family
Family
July 24, 2020
Lisa Dodson
Friend
July 24, 2020
did not know him well, but I know how much he was loved by his beautiful family. Love and prayers to all who are left♥
Janice Shepherd
Friend
