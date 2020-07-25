

Robert Wayne Smith, Jr., 59, of Sperryville, Virginia, was received by God on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Robbie was born on June 16, 1961 in Manassas, Virginia to his loving parents, Robert and Linda Smith.



Along with his parents, he is survived by his adoring son, Robison Casey Smith (Brook) of Luray. His sisters; Connie Reid (Kevin) and Machelle Bailey (Daniel), both of Sperryville, VA. His brother Craig Smith of Fredericksburg, VA. His nieces and nephews; Tom, Ann, Anna, James, Bobby, Ben, Will, Jacklyn, Macy, Jimmy, Sara and Sophie.



Robbie grew up in Nokesville, VA surrounded by a large extended family of grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins. Many Sunday afternoons after church were spent playing football in backyards or on trails riding dirt bikes. He had a fondness for classic cars, which usually meant he was always working on them. He loved to play his guitar and never missed an opportunity to entertain us with CCR or Led Zeppelin. The best tunes were the ones he made up, as they typically were humorous because he was great at making others laugh. He knew his Bible and could easily quote scripture related to any topic. He was a metal roofer by trade and had the ability to build anything he set his mind to. His body was strong, but his heart soft. He was fearless of all life had to offer and would give a stranger the shirt off his back. Without fail, every Thanksgiving and Christmas, he brought friends along to celebrate and have a meal with our family to ensure no one was left alone. His friends were his family too. Robbie would tell you the greatest day of his life was the day his son, Casey, was born. He was devoted to Casey's happiness throughout the rest of his days.



While we are deeply grieving for Robbie, we realize what a gift he was to us in the time we had with him. He did not leave us; he has just gone ahead of us. See you in Heaven, dear son, father, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew - friend. We love you.



A celebration of Robbie's life will be held at a later time, yet to be determined.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be mailed to Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, P.O. Box 208, Sperryville, VA 22740 in dedication to a stained glass window in Robbie's name.



Luke 20:36

For they cannot die anymore, because they are equal to angels and are sons of God, being sons of the resurrection.

