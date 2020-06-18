Robert "Bob" William Colton, 70, of Browntown, Virginia, passed away June 13, 2020, in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.
All services are private.
Mr. Colton was born July 20, 1949, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late Latrobe and Florence Elizabeth Williams Colton. He retired after many dedicated years as a Plumbing Supervisor.
Surviving are a daughter Kelly Burton of Prince George County, Virginia; step-daughter Jessica Kelly of Strasburg; brother Bruce Colton of Browntown; and four grandchildren.
He was married to the late Wanda Faye Colton.
Mr. Colton was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and his oldest brother Jimmy Colton.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 18, 2020.