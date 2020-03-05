Northern Virginia Daily

Roberto Cipriano (1942 - 2020)
Roberto Cipriano, CDR U.S. N. Ret., 77, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 in the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 10 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church with The Rev. Phillip Cozzi officiating. Interment will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.

CDR. Cipriano was born August 23, 1942, in Driscoll, Texas son of the late Carmen and Enriqueta Saldana Cipriano. He was a retired Commander in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Front Royal and the Warren County Izaak Walton League.

Surviving are his wife Julia L. Cipriano; one daughter Julie Cipriano of Bentonville, Virginia; two sons Roberto Cipriano, Jr. of Austin, Texas and Dante Cipriano of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina; four sisters Alice Grice of Houston, Texas, Maria Cipriano of Denver, Colorado, Martha Cipriano-Brooks of Edinburg, Texas and Diana Cipriano Channel of Birmingham, Alabama; two brothers Eleazar Cipriano of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Orlando Cipriano of Houston, Texas; seven grandchildren Talmage Cipriano, Orlando Cipriano, Julia Litterio Freeman, Felice Litterio, Carmen Litterio, Lucia Litterio, and Mario Litterio.

CDR. Cipriano was preceded in death by his parents; one sister Enriqueta Cipriano Cavasos; and one brother Carmen Cipriano, Jr.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 9 from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 5, 2020
