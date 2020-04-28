Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robin Hutcheson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Robin Hutcheson, of Lexington, Virginia passed peacefully at home in the company of family, one day after her 101st birthday.



Robin was born in Michigan and lived most of her youth in New York and Maryland. An adventurous, free spirit, she was a basketball player, modern dancer, competitive swimmer, and the first woman graduate in architecture from her university. She married John Hutcheson, and they moved several times before finally settling in Berwyn, PA, to raise five children. They were married 54 years, until John's death, after which she moved to Lexington, Virginia, to be near her children.



Robin created a fun, warm and welcoming home. Empathetic, open- minded, and never in a rush, she was an excellent listener. Robin found joy in gardening, long walks, and doting on her grandchildren. In later years she continued to enjoy simple pleasures ­ watching birds and sunsets, knitting shawls for Hospice, and napping with her cat. She will be remembered as a cheerful presence who brought a quiet joy to the people around her.



Robin is survived by a daughter, three sons, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, her husband, and her sister.



A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Hospice. Robin Hutcheson, of Lexington, Virginia passed peacefully at home in the company of family, one day after her 101st birthday.Robin was born in Michigan and lived most of her youth in New York and Maryland. An adventurous, free spirit, she was a basketball player, modern dancer, competitive swimmer, and the first woman graduate in architecture from her university. She married John Hutcheson, and they moved several times before finally settling in Berwyn, PA, to raise five children. They were married 54 years, until John's death, after which she moved to Lexington, Virginia, to be near her children.Robin created a fun, warm and welcoming home. Empathetic, open- minded, and never in a rush, she was an excellent listener. Robin found joy in gardening, long walks, and doting on her grandchildren. In later years she continued to enjoy simple pleasures ­ watching birds and sunsets, knitting shawls for Hospice, and napping with her cat. She will be remembered as a cheerful presence who brought a quiet joy to the people around her.Robin is survived by a daughter, three sons, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, her husband, and her sister.A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Hospice. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close