Rodger Lee Presgraves Sr., 69, of Bentonville, Virginia and formerly of Rockingham County, Virginia, passed from this life Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Per his wishes, he died at home.
A visitation will be held 2-4 p.m. Sunday, September 1 at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia.
Rodger was born February 28, 1950 in Luray, Virginia, son of the late Robert E.L. Presgraves Sr. of Luray, Virginia and the late Evelyn June Stanley Presgraves of Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Rodger faithfully served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1967 to 1969. He served during Vietnam as an artillery forward observer. He was awarded the Bronze Star and the National Defense service Medal. Rodger was honorably discharged in 1969 with the rank of Sergeant E-5. "Semper Fi", brother.
Surviving are his children, Rodger L. Presgraves Jr. of Bentonville, Virginia, Bruce W. Presgraves of Bentonville, Virginia, Kandise J. Presgraves of Front Royal, Virginia, Kodey J. Presgraves of Martinsburg, West Virginia, and Kanesia J. Presgraves of Front Royal, Virginia; siblings, Richard S. Presgraves and wife Estella of Amissville, Virginia, June E. Presgraves Wells of Harrisonburg, Virginia, Russell D. Presgraves of Bentonville, Virginia, and Judy M. Presgraves Layman of Elkton, Virginia; seven grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert E. L. Presgraves Jr.; and sisters, Margaret D. Presgraves and Roberta Presgraves.
