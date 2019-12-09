Rodney Lee Sibert, 83, of Strasburg, VA passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at his residence.
A funeral service for Mr. Sibert will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Keith Warren officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens, Woodstock, VA. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Sibert was born in Woodstock, VA on October 4, 1936 a son of the late Homer Albertus and Hazel Hendricks Sibert. Mr. Sibert was the co-owner of Valley View Motel for the past 47 years. He worked prior for 40 years as a Welder for Union 798 Pipeline in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was a member of the St. John's No2 Masonic Lodge in New Castle, Delaware for 53 years and a member of the Woodstock Moose Lodge since 1973 and recently transferred his membership to the Strasburg Moose Lodge. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Robert C. Deavers, Sr. and two siblings, Ralph H 'Sonny" Sibert and Ruby H. Rinker.
Survivors include his loving wife Mary Agnes Kenny Sibert; his children Rodney Lee Sibert, Jr., Ricky Sibert, Allen D. Sibert and wife Dawn; his grandchildren, Rodney L. Sibert, III, Robert C. Deavers, Jr., Kala M. Deavers Boucher and husband Brian, Tiffany M. McMullin, Sean R. Sibert, Alyssa M. Sibert and Allen D. Sibert, Jr. along with one great-granddaughter, Chloe E. Boucher.
His Masonic brothers will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601 or a local animal shelter of one's choice.
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Sibert.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 9, 2019