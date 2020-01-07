Rodney Russell Bullock, Sr., 63, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly January 2, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
A Home Going service will be held on Sunday, January 12 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with The Rev. James Starks officiating. Interment will follow in the Timbers-Gatewood Family Cemetery in Washington, Virginia.
Mr. Bullock was born on November 28, 1956, in Fairfield, Illinois son of the late Frank Russell Bullock and Edwina E. McCormick Walker of Illinois.
Surviving are three sons Rodney R. Bullock, Jr. of Woodbridge, Jawaun A. Lee and Jamaal A. Lee both of Arizona; two daughters Shalicia S. Timbers and Zalicia O. Timbers both of Woodbridge; step-son David Butler, Jr.; grandchildren Jaxxon Raymond Lee and Kanauni Gwendolyn Lee; sister Phyllis Yohe of Illinois; step-brothers Lonnie Shepard and Charles Shepard; step-sister Colleen Lucas.
Mr. Bullock was preceded in death by the mother of his children and dear friend for life Gwendolyn Ann Timbers; sister Barbara Garret; half-brother Glenn Bullock; step-brother Michael Shepard; step-mother Naomi Bullock; paternal grandparents Glen and Sadie Bullock; and maternal grandparents Maynard and Ada McCormick.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 12 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 7, 2020