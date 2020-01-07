Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rodney Russell Bullock Sr.. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Send Flowers Obituary



Rodney Russell Bullock, Sr., 63, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly January 2, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.



A Home Going service will be held on Sunday, January 12 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with The Rev. James Starks officiating. Interment will follow in the Timbers-Gatewood Family Cemetery in Washington, Virginia.



Mr. Bullock was born on November 28, 1956, in Fairfield, Illinois son of the late Frank Russell Bullock and Edwina E. McCormick Walker of Illinois.



Surviving are three sons Rodney R. Bullock, Jr. of Woodbridge, Jawaun A. Lee and Jamaal A. Lee both of Arizona; two daughters Shalicia S. Timbers and Zalicia O. Timbers both of Woodbridge; step-son David Butler, Jr.; grandchildren Jaxxon Raymond Lee and Kanauni Gwendolyn Lee; sister Phyllis Yohe of Illinois; step-brothers Lonnie Shepard and Charles Shepard; step-sister Colleen Lucas.



Mr. Bullock was preceded in death by the mother of his children and dear friend for life Gwendolyn Ann Timbers; sister Barbara Garret; half-brother Glenn Bullock; step-brother Michael Shepard; step-mother Naomi Bullock; paternal grandparents Glen and Sadie Bullock; and maternal grandparents Maynard and Ada McCormick.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 12 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.



Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal. Rodney Russell Bullock, Sr., 63, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly January 2, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.A Home Going service will be held on Sunday, January 12 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with The Rev. James Starks officiating. Interment will follow in the Timbers-Gatewood Family Cemetery in Washington, Virginia.Mr. Bullock was born on November 28, 1956, in Fairfield, Illinois son of the late Frank Russell Bullock and Edwina E. McCormick Walker of Illinois.Surviving are three sons Rodney R. Bullock, Jr. of Woodbridge, Jawaun A. Lee and Jamaal A. Lee both of Arizona; two daughters Shalicia S. Timbers and Zalicia O. Timbers both of Woodbridge; step-son David Butler, Jr.; grandchildren Jaxxon Raymond Lee and Kanauni Gwendolyn Lee; sister Phyllis Yohe of Illinois; step-brothers Lonnie Shepard and Charles Shepard; step-sister Colleen Lucas.Mr. Bullock was preceded in death by the mother of his children and dear friend for life Gwendolyn Ann Timbers; sister Barbara Garret; half-brother Glenn Bullock; step-brother Michael Shepard; step-mother Naomi Bullock; paternal grandparents Glen and Sadie Bullock; and maternal grandparents Maynard and Ada McCormick.The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 12 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close