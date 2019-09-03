It is with great sadness that the family of Roger Allen Simmons (Rockin Roger) announce his passing in Woodstock, Virginia of pancreatic cancer August 31, 2019 at the age of 64 years.
Whether you met Rockin Roger in a grocery store line, at the Shenandoah County Free Clinic where he volunteered, or at Irvin's Wholesale or Radio Shack where he worked, you would find him to be talkative, funny, and likable.
Roger loved music. He wrote and recorded his own original pieces which will live on with his many friends who have his recordings. He was a Deadhead for most of his life, enjoying nothing more than listening to and remixing Grateful Dead music.
Roger will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Marilyn, and father, George; his sister, Elaine (Philip) La Chappelle and their children Lianna, Roy and Nicole; his uncle, Ed DeCristofano; and his cousins, Mark DeCristofano, Lynn (Andy) McKee, Jenna (Ethan) Bradley and Caleb, Alisa (John) Finney in Colorado and Mike (Vickie) Brewer in Alabama.
Roger's sister, Gaile, passed away in 2014.
He will be sorely missed by his close friends who enjoyed his company and shared a love for music.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 26 at Heishman Funeral Home, 14116 South Middle Road, Edinburg, VA.
For those who wish, donations may be made to the Shenandoah Free Clinic in Woodstock.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 3, 2019