Roger Clement Shoemaker, Jr., 73, of Maurertown, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at his home. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 29 from 6-8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.
Mr. Shoemaker was born November 3, 1946 in Olney, Maryland son of the late Roger Clement Shoemaker Sr. and Louise Wieger Shoemaker. He was an army veteran and formerly worked as a locksmith for Diebold Company. He was a member of Strasburg Moose Lodge #403.
He is survived by two sons, Jimmy Shoemaker and fiance Michelle of Maurertown and Franklin Aaron Shoemaker and wife Tennille of Wiggins, MS.; nephew, Ralph Hurley III and wife Dawn of Frederick, MD.; four sisters, Ruth Delph of Frederick, MD., Doris Russ of Spartanburg, SC., Joan Mills of Frederick, MD., and Helen Miller of Union Bridge, MD.; two grandchildren, Brooke and Kassidy Shoemaker; and his former wife, Brenda Corbin of Strasburg. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Ganbin.
Flowers are accepted or contributions may be made to the Valley Funeral Service, Re: Shoemaker Burial Fund, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.
Cremation arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
