Roger Dale Frame
1948 - 2020
Roger Dale Frame, 71, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in his home.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 1 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with the Rev. Ronnie Jennings officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.

Mr. Frame was born August 12, 1948, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late Lester Rubel Frame, Sr. and Eva Gray Clifton Frame. He retired after many dedicated years as a truck driver.

Surviving are two sons Steve Frame and wife Tina of Front Royal and Jason Frame and wife Charlotte of Haymarket; three brothers Benjamin Frame, Cleo Frame and Hodges Frame all of Front Royal; three sisters Shirley Armel of Stephens City, Mary Jo Ring of Front Royal and Ludy Belle Danito of Hampton; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Jason Frame, Steve Frame, Joshua Frame, B.J. Frame, AJ Cushmon and Aaron Rogers-Curry.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 1 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Maddox Funeral Home
JUL
1
Interment
Prospect Hill Cemetery
