Roger Lee Campbell, 67, of Toms Brook passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Evergreen Health and Rehab in Winchester. Born on September 6, 1952 to the late Hubert Lenwood Campbell and Lillie Ellen Estep Campbell.
He is survived by a son, Bobby Allen Campbell of San Bernardino, California and a daughter, Wendy D. Davis and husband, Raymond B. Davis of Woodstock, three grandchildren, Jamie Campbell, Vanessa Campbell, and Austin Patton, one great-granddaughter, Sienna Campbell, two brothers; James Lonas and wife, Maxine of Toms Brook and Billy Lonas of Woodstock; and three sisters; Elaine Martin of Timberville, Linda Crider and husband, Dan of Mt. Jackson, and Betty Putman of West Virginia.
Mr. Campbell worked for Avtex in Front Royal and RJ Lambert Moving & Storage Company in Woodstock.
The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Valley Funeral Service Chapel, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, where a service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Gerald Sibert officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.
