Roger Sherwood "Joe" Hammond, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Monday April 22, 2019 at his home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday April 26 at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Joe was born May 23, 1941 in Mt. Jackson, Virginia, son of the late Clifford Albert Hammond and Pauline Vivian Rupert Hammond King.
He retired after many dedicated years as a Building Project Manager.
He was a member of the Hot Rod Club in Summerset, Virginia.
Surviving are his devoted wife Patricia Armel-Fox-Brinklow; one son, Roger S. "Butch" Hammond Jr. of Front Royal; one daughter, Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Burrows of Ormond Beach, Florida; three step-daughters, Cheryl Fox-Wyrick of Front Royal, Tabitha Peer of Front Royal, and Teri Ambrose of Armel; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Robert deLathouder, Dave Fox-Wyrick, Roger Scott Hammond, Greg Conrad Jr., David Fox-Wyrick, and Eddie Nelson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Greg Conrad Sr., John Mitchell, and Robert Perrero.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
