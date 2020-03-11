Roger Walter Wolf, 78, of White Post, Virginia passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Wolf was born on May 15, 1941 in Davenport, Iowa to the late Walter Wolf and the late Jane Butterfield McCormick.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Belle Deavers Wolf; daughter, Deborah Johnson; three sons, Ralph Wolf, David Ramsey and Michael Wolf; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 11, 2020