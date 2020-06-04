Roger Wayne Speck, 66 years old, passed away Tuesday March 31, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Roger was born July 14, 1953 and raised in Jonesville VA. He was the son of the late Betty Jean Shelton Williams and Sherman "Pap" Williams, and Sanford Franklin Speck.
He is also preceded in death by his mother in law, Betty Cobb Hensley.
Roger was a devoted husband, father and pap-paw. He loved his family especially his little babies - GiGi and RayRay. Over the years, Roger was a friend, father and brother to many. He was a successful builder and constructed many beautiful log homes throughout the valley. In healthier times, Roger loved waterskiing, golf, hunting and his time as coach of the women's Loggers softball team.
He is survived by his wife Debra Cobb Speck, daughter Leah Queen, son-in-law Zach Queen, granddaughters; Genevieve and Rayna Queen, and devoted caregivers; Wendy K and Chad Henry. He is also survived by two sisters, a brother, sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews and a lifetime of friends whom he thought of as family.
The family held a private service and were able to get Roger back home to Lee County VA for his final resting place.
In lieu of flowers friends can make donations to a savings account for his two granddaughters at: City National Bank 600 Commerce Avenue Front Royal, VA. 22630 Please reference Genevieve and Rayna Queen.
The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the staff in Winchester Medical Center, Dr. Dixon Brown with Winchester Cardiology Group, and Nance Lovelace for their compassionate care over the years.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com
Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville, VA is serving the Speck family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 4, 2020.