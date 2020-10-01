1/1
Roger William Touhey
Roger William Touhey, 73, son of the late George and Thelma Touhey, of Front Royal, VA passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his three children.

Surviving are Matthew Touhey (Seancee), Nathan Touhey, and Natalie Long (Jason) and grandchildren Mikayla and Madison Touhey, Bradley Wildridge, and Savannah, Taylor and Avery Long. Also surviving is his best friend of 58 years, Mary Langfitt Touhey.

Roger was born on January 3, 1947 in Front Royal, VA and was a graduate of John S. Mosby Academy in 1965 and earned a bachelor's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1972. He taught for 39 years in the Tappahannock, Rappahannock and Warren County school systems. He coached various youth baseball teams in Front Royal.

He was a member of the American Legion baseball team that won the State Championship in 1963.

A private celebration of life at his home will be held at a later date.

Condolences and well wishes can be offered through Legacy (www.legacy.com)

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 30, 2020
I was a student of Mr. Touhey's 7th grade when he taught in Rappahannock. I am sorry to hear of his passing my thoughts and prayers are with his family. Mr. Touhey was a great teacher who cared about his students he left behind a great legacy for his family to be proud of and I know he will be missed by everyone who knew him.
teresa l bywaters
Student
September 30, 2020
So sad to hear of Mr. Touhey’s passing and my heart goes out to Nathan, Natalie and the rest of the Touhey family.

May the love of friends and family surround you all.
Rick Coffey
Student
September 30, 2020
I didn't know Roger however I knew Thelma and George and Mary. My inlaws (Iva and Paul Oldt) were friends of theirs for years.
I'm so sorry to hear this news. Prayers for all family members as well as sweet Mary.
Nancy Hively
Friend
September 30, 2020
Taught with Roger at Ressie Jeffries many years ago. He could always make you smile and laugh. Could always find a bright spot in any situation. Prayers for his family.
Theresa Weakley
Friend
September 30, 2020
I am deeply saddened on learning of Roger's passing. He was a super person and friend.
Joseph Weakley,Sr
Friend
September 30, 2020
Roger was a great guy. Hugs and prayer to all the family. We worked together for many years at Ressie Jeffries . I loved his sense of humor and outlook on life. He was a very wise man.
Tricia Atkins
Coworker
September 30, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Roger. I worked with him at Ressie Jeffries Elementary School on the fourth grade team for several years. There was never a dull moment with Roger around. He had a great sense of humor and was always easy going and agreeable to whatever the team decided. My deepest sympathy to his family.
Charlotte Rutherford
Friend
September 30, 2020
What a fun guy! I taught with Roger at Ressie for several years. He was a man who would do anything for anyone.
Julie Curry
Friend
September 30, 2020
As a WC Wildcat I will always remember Mr Touhey, such a gentle soul. Had a great warm smile. May he rest peacefully.
Melissa Henson
Student
September 30, 2020
Jim and I send our deepest sympathy to all the family . I was a co-teacher with a Roger back in 1975-76 at 15th Street . I will always remember his enthusiasm for teaching and his ability to help all kids . So sorry for your loss.
Mary Kay Moose
Coworker
September 30, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Roger's passing. I worked with him for many years at Ressie Jeffries Elementary School. He was a good friend and co-worker. The family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Carol Vorous
Coworker
September 30, 2020
RIP old friend. I will always have great memories of you and all the fun we had growing up in Front Royal. God bless.
Bob Pingley
Friend
September 30, 2020
My Condolences to the Touhey Families. RIP Roger
Roger Ritenour
Friend
September 30, 2020
So sorry for your loss, may God comfort you in his loving arms and guide you in the days ahead.
Janice Randolph
Friend
September 30, 2020
Roger was 10 years older than me, so we really didn't hang out like some of my other cousins, but he was always around at family gatherings for holidays and special occasions. I always thought he was so well mannered and well dressed. A first class gentleman. Rest in peace cuz. Tell your mom and dad I love and miss them.
Kathy Jewell
Family
September 30, 2020
So very sorry for your loss Natalie and family...you are all in our prayers
Pat & Richard
Pat Campbell
Friend
September 30, 2020
Condolences sent to the Roger Touhey family. I went to school with Roger and Mary. Both wonderful people. Joan Burkhart Lewis
Joan Burkhart Lewis
Neighbor
September 30, 2020
Roger, may Rest In Peace forever.
Walter Carper
Friend
