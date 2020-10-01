Roger William Touhey, 73, son of the late George and Thelma Touhey, of Front Royal, VA passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his three children.
Surviving are Matthew Touhey (Seancee), Nathan Touhey, and Natalie Long (Jason) and grandchildren Mikayla and Madison Touhey, Bradley Wildridge, and Savannah, Taylor and Avery Long. Also surviving is his best friend of 58 years, Mary Langfitt Touhey.
Roger was born on January 3, 1947 in Front Royal, VA and was a graduate of John S. Mosby Academy in 1965 and earned a bachelor's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1972. He taught for 39 years in the Tappahannock, Rappahannock and Warren County school systems. He coached various youth baseball teams in Front Royal.
He was a member of the American Legion baseball team that won the State Championship in 1963.
A private celebration of life at his home will be held at a later date.
