Roland Eugene Copeland
1939 - 2020
Roland Eugene Copeland, 80, of Strasburg, VA passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
Services and burial for Mr. Copeland will be conducted privately.

Mr. Copeland was born in Star Tannery, VA on July 7, 1939 a son of the late Wilber Love and Mabel Bernice Orndorff Copeland. He was retired heavy equipment operator. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son Roland Copeland, Jr. and four brothers Bobby, Carol, Kenny, and Larry Copeland.

Survivors include his children Teresa Stout of Edinburg, VA, Lisa Reedy of Edinburg, VA, Kelly McDaniel (Wes) of Woodstock, VA, Linda Jenkins of Strasburg, VA; six grandchildren; his sisters, Cindy Copeland of Marion, VA, Kitty Shell of Stephens City, VA, Patty Savage of Jacksonville, AL.

You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Copeland.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
540-465-5101
