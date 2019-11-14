Rolland Eugene "Zeke" Ferrell, 77, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away on November 11, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Zeke was born in 1942 in Capon Bridge, West Virginia, son of the late Bessie Mae and Rex H. Ferrell. He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1960 and a veteran of the United States Navy having served during the Cold War. He retired from the United States Army National Guard, achieving the rank of SSGT MM1 (SS). Zeke recently received the Holland Pin, awarded by the SubVets Organization of which he was a member. He was a professional Millwright with ABEX and retired from Federal Mogul. Zeke was a member of Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon and was active with the bus and puppet ministries. Zeke enjoyed being active at SVCA, serving in the booster clubs, running concessions at games and driving the team bus for the away games. At the present time, Zeke was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and was known for passing out tootsie rolls to the children every Sunday. He liked watching football, enjoyed fishing, and was a devoted family man.
He married Shirley Ann Hewett on November 27, 1963, in Portsmouth, Virginia while stationed there in the US Navy.
Surviving with his wife are children, Judy George, Patrick Ferrell, and Christie Marean; grandchildren, Michael Aaron George, Jessica George, Jeanette Camann; great grandchildren, Lance George, Logan Camann, Jacob Camann and Caleb Camann, Zane George, and due in February 2020, Blake George; family members, Richard and Iris Ferrell, Robert and Janet Ferrell, William and Brenda Ferrell, and Wayne and Ellen Miller.
Along with his parents, Zeke is preceded in death by his sisters, Wilda Ferrell and Wilma Lehigh; sister-in-law, Gloria Jean Lee and brothers, Max Ferrell and James Ferrell.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Emmanuel Baptist Church with Pastor Steven Rebert. A fellowship meal will follow the service at the church. Interment will be at a later date in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Zeke's memory to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester, Virginia 22603.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 14, 2019