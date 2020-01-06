Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Allen Paget. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 327 West King St. Martinsburg , WV 25401 (304)-263-8896 Send Flowers Obituary



Ronald Allen Paget, 79, of Martinsburg and Winchester passed away shortly after sunset on January 3, 2020 after a long battle with the "terrible C's" - cancer and chemotherapy.



He was born February 3, 1940 in Lewes, Delaware to the late Charles J. Paget and Dorothy C. Paget, both of Philadelphia, PA. The family moved to Berryville, VA, in his youth. He attended local schools and churches in that community. Upon graduating high school he worked at Moore & Dorsey, Capitol Records, and retired from Mount Weather Emergency Operations Center.

He enjoyed traveling - Australia, Alaska, and road trips around the United States. He spent much of his limited spare time chatting with family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, painting, collecting coins, and developing an elaborate workshop. He was a master technician in numerous fields including auto repair to woodworking. He was meticulous. Ron was involved in the communities he resided in - volunteer fire department, rescue squads and spent six years as a volunteer at the Adult Care Center of Winchester where he was "Volunteer of the Year" prior to leaving for health reasons.



He was preceded in death by his former wives and handicapped son, Kevin.



He is survived by his son, Ronald McKenna of Winchester, VA and a daughter residing in Florida. He has two grandchildren and a great granddaughter of Martinsburg. He is survived by his elder brother Charles J. Paget, Jr., PhD and his wife, Barbara Paget of Indianapolis, IN and St. George Island, FL.



He met and married June Parker Paget and moved to Martinsburg from Winchester to reside with her. She and Ron, along with their "fuzzy kid" - Amie, traveled locally and along the eastern seaboard. Amie was his loving and constant companion. Some of his favorite activities included painting, collecting and cataloging coins, fishing and meeting long-time friends for luncheon and great chats.



He was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and began treatment. He often referred to the battle as the war with the terrible "C's". He fought them admirably succumbing to them under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle. He died in his home with his wife, his son, and his fuzzy kid at his side shortly after sunset on the third.



In accordance with his wishes, his body will be cremated and burial will be at the Statts Family Cemetery, Clendenin, WV. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Adult Care Center of Winchester, VA or Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430. A memorial service will be held at a later date - plans will be announced by Brown Funeral Home.



