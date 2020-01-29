Ronald Allen Paget, 79, of Martinsburg and Winchester passed away shortly after sunset on January 3, 2020 after a long battle with the "terrible C's" - cancer and chemotherapy.
He was born February 3, 1940 in Lewes, Delaware to the late Charles J. Paget and Dorothy C. Paget, both of Philadelphia, PA.
A time of visitation will be held between the hours of 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1 at the South Berkeley Chapel, 287 Arden Nollville Road, Inwood, WV. Family and friends are invited.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 29, 2020