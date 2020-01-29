Northern Virginia Daily

Ronald Allen Paget (1940 - 2020)
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brown Funeral Homes South Berkeley Chapel
287 Arden Nollville Rd
Inwood, WV 25428
Ronald Allen Paget, 79, of Martinsburg and Winchester passed away shortly after sunset on January 3, 2020 after a long battle with the "terrible C's" - cancer and chemotherapy.

He was born February 3, 1940 in Lewes, Delaware to the late Charles J. Paget and Dorothy C. Paget, both of Philadelphia, PA.

A time of visitation will be held between the hours of 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1 at the South Berkeley Chapel, 287 Arden Nollville Road, Inwood, WV. Family and friends are invited.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 29, 2020
