Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Charles Bilka. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Ronald Charles Bilka, 60, of Linden, Virginia, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Virginia.



Ron was born September 18, 1958 in Jacksonville, North Carolina to Geraldine Bilka and the late Joseph Bilka.

He was raised in Wheaton, MD with younger sisters, April, Wendy and younger brother, Robert. He graduated from Wheaton High School in 1976.



Ron continued his education at Montgomery College, where he received an associate degree.



Ron worked for his father for several years in construction and loved building homes with his father. He was extremely gifted and could build a home from the ground up due to his father's example and guidance.



In 1980 Ron enlisted in the United States



Additionally, he pursued his passion for building with various jobs in construction including opening his own company, StarShine and working for the Woods Resort in Hedgesville, West Virginia.



Additionally, Ron enjoyed 28 years with the love of his life, Margaret (Tippy) Ivosevich. He was happiest at his home that he shared with Margaret in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia for 12 years, where they enjoyed a menagerie of cats and dogs and the simplest activities including playing cards and chatting on their front porch. As a dedicated partner, Ron would always say, "Is everything completed for the day because once I take my boots off, we are done for the day!".



Ron leaves behind his devoted companion and friend, Margaret (Tippy) Ivosevich; his loving mother, Geraldine Bilka; three children, Christopher Bilka, Cara Renee McLane and Gregory Bilka; two sisters, April O'Laker (Bobby) and Wendy Bilka; brother, Robert Bilka; nephews, Jeremy, Daniel, Ben, Jacob, Dylan and Alex; niece, Samantha; granddaughter, Olivia; grandson to "Poppa Ron", Zachary; Margaret's children, Suzie Brown (Derek) and Joe Brown (Tamilko); as well as many other dear cousins and relatives.



He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him.



A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to and/or Operation Smile.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.



Sign the Guest Book at Ronald Charles Bilka, 60, of Linden, Virginia, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Virginia.Ron was born September 18, 1958 in Jacksonville, North Carolina to Geraldine Bilka and the late Joseph Bilka.He was raised in Wheaton, MD with younger sisters, April, Wendy and younger brother, Robert. He graduated from Wheaton High School in 1976.Ron continued his education at Montgomery College, where he received an associate degree.Ron worked for his father for several years in construction and loved building homes with his father. He was extremely gifted and could build a home from the ground up due to his father's example and guidance.In 1980 Ron enlisted in the United States Army to support his country. He served his country honorably for six years.Additionally, he pursued his passion for building with various jobs in construction including opening his own company, StarShine and working for the Woods Resort in Hedgesville, West Virginia.Additionally, Ron enjoyed 28 years with the love of his life, Margaret (Tippy) Ivosevich. He was happiest at his home that he shared with Margaret in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia for 12 years, where they enjoyed a menagerie of cats and dogs and the simplest activities including playing cards and chatting on their front porch. As a dedicated partner, Ron would always say, "Is everything completed for the day because once I take my boots off, we are done for the day!".Ron leaves behind his devoted companion and friend, Margaret (Tippy) Ivosevich; his loving mother, Geraldine Bilka; three children, Christopher Bilka, Cara Renee McLane and Gregory Bilka; two sisters, April O'Laker (Bobby) and Wendy Bilka; brother, Robert Bilka; nephews, Jeremy, Daniel, Ben, Jacob, Dylan and Alex; niece, Samantha; granddaughter, Olivia; grandson to "Poppa Ron", Zachary; Margaret's children, Suzie Brown (Derek) and Joe Brown (Tamilko); as well as many other dear cousins and relatives.He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him.A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to and/or Operation Smile.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.