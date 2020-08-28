Ronald Irvin Kibler, 70, of Woodstock, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
Ronald was born in Baltimore, Maryland on September 24, 1949, the son of the late Shirley Kibler and Margaret Sherman Kibler.
He was a construction worker for Lantz Construction of Winchester.
Ronald was preceded in death by his wife of forty-three years, Brenda Higgs Kibler; a brother, Jerry Kibler; and a son, Leroy Wilson.
He is survived by two sons, Tony Wilson of Woodstock and Douglas Wilson of Petersburg, West Virginia; three daughters, Tracy Deese of Woodbine, Maryland, Tracey Taylor, and Regina Gensler, both of Woodstock; two sisters, Cathy Kibler of West Virginia and Julie Reedy of Woodstock; six brothers, Gene Kibler and Lenny Kibler, both of Woodstock, Charles Kibler of Mount Jackson, Rob Kibler, Bob Kibler, and Tommy Kibler, all of Woodstock; seventeen grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service, Edinburg, Virginia.
Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com
