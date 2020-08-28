1/
Ronald Irvin Kibler
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronald Irvin Kibler, 70, of Woodstock, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Ronald was born in Baltimore, Maryland on September 24, 1949, the son of the late Shirley Kibler and Margaret Sherman Kibler.

He was a construction worker for Lantz Construction of Winchester.

Ronald was preceded in death by his wife of forty-three years, Brenda Higgs Kibler; a brother, Jerry Kibler; and a son, Leroy Wilson.

He is survived by two sons, Tony Wilson of Woodstock and Douglas Wilson of Petersburg, West Virginia; three daughters, Tracy Deese of Woodbine, Maryland, Tracey Taylor, and Regina Gensler, both of Woodstock; two sisters, Cathy Kibler of West Virginia and Julie Reedy of Woodstock; six brothers, Gene Kibler and Lenny Kibler, both of Woodstock, Charles Kibler of Mount Jackson, Rob Kibler, Bob Kibler, and Tommy Kibler, all of Woodstock; seventeen grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service, Edinburg, Virginia.

Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com

The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved