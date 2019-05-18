Ronald J. Harvey, 79, of Fredericksburg passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Richmond.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock. Reverend Freddie Helsley will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens.
Ronald was born April 20, 1940 in Morgantown, West Virginia. He was the son of the late Gerald and Agnus Branch Harvey.
He was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Lee Harvey.
He is survived by his loving wife, Catherine; two sons, Daniel and Ronald Harvey; two daughters, Tammy Fortner and husband Richard and Debbie Crim and husband Scott; four siblings; 14 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Richard Fortner, Scott Crim, Russell Rowe, Jr., Phillip Crim, Eddie Fox and Marc Fox.
The family night will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday May 20, 2019 at the funeral home. Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock. Online condolences can be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 18, 2019