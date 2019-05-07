Ronald Keith Wilkins, 61, of Edinburg, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 11 at 11 a.m. at Wakemans Grove Church of the Brethren in Edinburg. Pastor Mark Bowyer and Pastoral Assistant PG Coverstone will officiate.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday at the church.
Mr. Wilkins was born June 15, 1957 in Woodstock, son of Galen Elwood Wilkins of South Carolina and Phyllis Marston Clark of Woodstock.
He was the owner of Specialty Machining and Fabricating Inc. of Edinburg.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Lambert Wilkins; daughter, Katelyn Wilkins and Nick Livesay of Edinburg; son, Jared Wilkins and wife Lisa Scott of Stephens City; two sisters, Sandra Rush of Inwood, WV, and Barbara Biggs and husband Jim of Palm Desert, CA; two brothers, Steve Wilkins of Harrisonburg and Roger Wilkins of Woodstock; and one granddaughter, Lilah Rose Wilkins of Edinburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shenandoah County Animal Shelter, 268 Landfill Road, Edinburg, VA 22824 or Wakemans Grove Church of the Brethren, 668 Wakemans Church Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Cremation arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc. Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 7, 2019