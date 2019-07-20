Ronald Jesse Figgins, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at his home.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Figgins was born May 16, 1938 in Warren County, Virginia to the late James B. and Amanda S. Walther Figgins.
He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Donald, Jerry and Frankie Figgins; and a sister, Frances Wilson.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Survivors include his brother, Russell Figgins of Strasburg, Virginia; two sisters, Amanda Mae Rinker of Warrenton, Virginia and Juanita Eads of Leesburg, Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 20, 2019