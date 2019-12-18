Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Lewis Stultz. View Sign Service Information Dellinger Funeral Home 157 North Main Street Woodstock , VA 22664 (540)-459-2199 Send Flowers Obituary



Ronald Lewis Stultz, 84, of Woodstock, passed away on December 17, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.



He was born on March 10, 1935 in St Luke, the son of the late George Dewey Stultz and Audra Lillian (Hottle) Stultz. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janet (Boyer); and their daughters Mary Stultz, Ronda Crone (Dwight) and two grandsons Jacob and Hunter Crone.



He graduated from Woodstock High School in 1953. He served in the US Army from 1955 ­ 1957 as a MP in Alabama. He was a letter carrier for the US Postal Service from 1957 - 1990 in Arlington, VA. He raised his family in Woodbridge, VA and retired back to St Luke. He was well known for his sense of humor and friendly conversation.



The funeral service will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2pm at Woodstock United Methodist Church at 154 S Muhlenberg St. Burial will take place at St Luke cemetery immediately following.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name can be made to Woodstock UMC or a .



Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.



Online condolences can be made at Ronald Lewis Stultz, 84, of Woodstock, passed away on December 17, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.He was born on March 10, 1935 in St Luke, the son of the late George Dewey Stultz and Audra Lillian (Hottle) Stultz. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janet (Boyer); and their daughters Mary Stultz, Ronda Crone (Dwight) and two grandsons Jacob and Hunter Crone.He graduated from Woodstock High School in 1953. He served in the US Army from 1955 ­ 1957 as a MP in Alabama. He was a letter carrier for the US Postal Service from 1957 - 1990 in Arlington, VA. He raised his family in Woodbridge, VA and retired back to St Luke. He was well known for his sense of humor and friendly conversation.The funeral service will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2pm at Woodstock United Methodist Church at 154 S Muhlenberg St. Burial will take place at St Luke cemetery immediately following.In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name can be made to Woodstock UMC or a .Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com. Published in Northern Virginia Daily from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations