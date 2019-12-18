Ronald Lewis Stultz, 84, of Woodstock, passed away on December 17, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
He was born on March 10, 1935 in St Luke, the son of the late George Dewey Stultz and Audra Lillian (Hottle) Stultz. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janet (Boyer); and their daughters Mary Stultz, Ronda Crone (Dwight) and two grandsons Jacob and Hunter Crone.
He graduated from Woodstock High School in 1953. He served in the US Army from 1955 1957 as a MP in Alabama. He was a letter carrier for the US Postal Service from 1957 - 1990 in Arlington, VA. He raised his family in Woodbridge, VA and retired back to St Luke. He was well known for his sense of humor and friendly conversation.
The funeral service will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2pm at Woodstock United Methodist Church at 154 S Muhlenberg St. Burial will take place at St Luke cemetery immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name can be made to Woodstock UMC or a .
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019