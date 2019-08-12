Northern Virginia Daily

Ronald Nix Shanholtz (1947 - 2019)
Service Information
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA
22630
(540)-635-2773
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Episcopal Church
Front Royal, VA
Obituary
Ronald Nix Shanholtz, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17 at Calvary Episcopal Church in Front Royal conducted by the Rev. Valerie Hayes.

Mr. Shanholtz was born March 21, 1947 in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, son of Charles N. and Helen Foss Shanholtz.

Mr. Shanholtz greatly enjoyed his work as a country club landscaper.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran.

He was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and enjoyed baseball and going to games. He had a deep appreciation for nature.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Page Turner Shanholtz; a son, Brad Rousseau of Florida; and two grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Rich and Greg.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Eagle Foundation, P.O. Box 333, Pigeon Forge, TN 37868 or www.eagles.org/donate.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 12, 2019
