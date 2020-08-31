1/1
Ronnie Dale Mitchell
1961 - 2020
Ronnie Dale Mitchell, 59, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on August 25, 2020 at Warren Memorial Hospital. Ronnie was born to the late Cora Bell and Jess McKinley Mitchell in Fairfax, Virginia on June 18, 1961.

Ronnie is predeceased by his parents as well as his daughter Brandi Nicole Cook.

Surviving Ronnie is his loving wife Tammy Teresa Cook; son Travis James Cook (Christina); daughter Olivia Ann Cook; siblings John Daryl Mitchell, Jerry Dean Mitchell, Joseph Dannie Mitchell, Patricia May Wilkerson, Alice Sue Michaud, Jessie Lee Salvador, Charlotte Yvonne Cunningham, Connie Gail Marion, William Edward Mitchell; grandchildren Sella Cook, Travis Cook Jr., Charlotte Cook, Elsa Cook, Harper Cook, Colt Cook, Samuel Cook, Allison Cook, Alexis Walters, Payton Moore, Adiana Printz, Braylen Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Thursday September 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Pall Bearers will be Jess Manion, James Manion, David Eaton, John Wilkerson, Ken Widdifield, and Neal Widdifield.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made towards Ronnie's services at Maddox Funeral Home located at 105 West Main Street Front Royal, Virginia, 22630.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Service
02:00 PM
Prospect Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
