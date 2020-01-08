Rosa Catherine Williams Didawick, 74, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully with her sister by her side on January 6, 2020 in Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 9 at 10:30 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with the Rev. Jessie Colwell officiating. Interment will follow in Willis Chapel Cemetery in Huntly.
Mrs. Didawick was born January 15, 1945, in Rappahannock County, Virginia, daughter of the late Johnnie Robert Williams and Louisa Ann Williams. She was a long-dedicated member of Willis Chapel United Methodist Church.
Surviving are a son John W. Norris of Front Royal; sister Dorothy Grimes of Front Royal; brother William Roger Williams (Dot) of Front Royal; three nieces; one nephew; and one great-nephew.
Mrs. Didawick was preceded in death by her parents; brother Eddie Williams, Sr., sister-in-law Wanda Williams; and nephew Eddie Williams, Jr.
Pallbearers will be John Norris, Bobby Stonebreaker, Brandon Rutherford, Carey Bane, Mark Phillips, and Robert Didawick
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 9 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Willis Chapel Cemetery Fund c/o Bonnie Hahn, 48 Homestead Knoll Lane, Huntly, Virginia 22640.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 8, 2020