Rosalie Lowe Baldwin, 100, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Shenandoah Senior Living in Warren County.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 23 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with the Reverend Terry Clark officiating. Interment will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Mrs. Baldwin was born June 7, 1920 in Shepherdstown, West Virginia to the late John S. Lowe and Ethel Kisner Lowe. In September 1945 she married John Smith Baldwin, and they spent 65 years together until his death in 2011.
Mrs. Baldwin was a homemaker and had been a dental assistant for Dr. Sweeney of Front Royal for many years. She was a charter member of the South River Garden Club and was a devoted member for many years. Her greatest joy was in her service to her church. She was a long-time member of the Front Royal United Methodist Church. Mrs. Baldwin was a member of the Martha's Circle, the Leslie Fox Keyser Sunday School Class, a life-time member of the Front Royal United Methodist Women, and had served on numerous committees for the church and her community. She also served her church by being a member of the handbell choir and used her talents by helping to create the floral arrangements for the church alter for many years. She and her husband, Smith, were the recipients of the church's service candle in 1973.
Mrs. Baldwin is survived by a sister, Naomi Anderson of Warren County, two brothers, Sheldon Lowe of Arizona and Edgar Jackson Lowe of Winchester, a godson, Jonathan Smith Baldwin Bukva of Manassas, a goddaughter, Elizabeth Colton of Front Royal and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two sisters, Geraldine Megeath and Bernadine Seville and two brothers, John S. Lowe, Jr. and Kirkland J. Lowe.
Pallbearers will be Julian A. Moore, Frederick P. Logan, Jonathan Smith Baldwin Bukva, James Wells, Arnold Williams, Sr., and Bruce Colton.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 23 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Front Royal United Methodist Church, (1 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA) or to the St. Luke's Clinic (316 North Royal Avenue, Front Royal, VA).
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Shenandoah Senior Living for their years of devoted care to Mrs. Baldwin.
