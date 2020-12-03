1/1
Rosalie Janelle Kagey
1944 - 2020
Rosalie Janelle Kagey, 76, of Mount Jackson, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville. Mrs. Kagey was born, May 14, 1944, and was the daughter of the late, David Stanley and Marguarite Virginia Dellinger Kagey. Ms. Kagey was an active member of the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Mount Jackson. She was a licensed Funeral Director and previously owned and operated the Dellinger Funeral Homes in Mount Jackson, Woodstock and Theis Funeral Home in New Market.

Ms. Kagey is survived by a son, David Lee Litten and wife, Mindy of Mt. Jackson; a brother, and retired Mortician, V.L.D. Kagey and wife, Kathy of Orkney Springs, and two grandchildren, Matthew Litten and Morgan Litten.

Active pallbearers will be David Litten, Matthew Litten, Gary Comer, John Dorrin, Wayne Shaffer, Kelly Clanahan, Steve Hines and Robert Young; Honorary Pallbearers will be V.L.D. Kagey, Warren Hepler, Mike Jordan and Kenny Knupp.

Pastor Matthew Diehl will conduct a graveside service at 2:00 pm, Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the Mount Jackson Cemetery in Mount Jackson.

Friends may sign the register book at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg or Dellinger Funeral Homes in Mount Jackson and Woodstock.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church or the Mt. Calvary Early Learning Center, P.O. Box 484 Mount Jackson, Virginia 22842.

The family would like to thank Kyger Funeral Home and all the employees of Dellinger Funeral Homes for their collaboration with handling the arrangements. Per Janelles request there will be no public viewing.

Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.

Online condolences may be shared by visiting kygers.com or www.dellingerfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kyger Funeral Home - Elkton
115 Nicholson Road
Elkton, VA 22827
540-298-1279
