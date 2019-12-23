Rose "Rosie" Huffman, 59 of Woodstock passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Page Memorial Hospital. A Graveside service will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Sunset View Memorial Gardens. Reverend Banks Swanson will officiate.
Rosie was born April 8, 1960 in Woodstock. She was the daughter of the late Clyde Huffman and is survived by her mother, Joanna Huffman. She worked at Shen Paco and loved helping others.
She is survived by a brother, Clayton "Huffy" Huffman and wife Barbara; a niece, Cindy "Baby" Custer and husband Trapper and 3 great nieces, Talysa Embrey, Taeya Embrey and Teagan Custer.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home on Friday, December 27, 2019.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 23, 2019