A bright and cheerful light in this world was lost as Rosemarie Leisch Gibson, 56, died suddenly Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Rosemarie was born July 18, 1962. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph Leisch Jr. and Louise Wilmer Leisch; and her husband, James Junior Gibson.
She is survived by her sons, Ricky Kitts and Joseph Gellner; and her grandchildren Jayden, Wyatt, Kara, and Logan Gellner. She is also survived by her siblings, Joseph Henry Leisch, Juanita Leisch Jensen (Leslie), and Louise Leisch Kitts (Gary).
Rosemarie was a graduate of Clarke County High School, and a resident of Winchester, VA.
She was energetic, unpretentious and hard working. She enjoyed being "Gommy" to her grandchildren, decorating her house for all holidays, and watching the mortar shoots at the North-South Skirmish Association.
There will be a potluck picnic to celebrate Rosemarie's life 2-5p.m. Saturday, July 13 at the picnic pavilion at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 4109 Jerome Road, Edinburg, VA.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 22, 2019