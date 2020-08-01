An angel received her wings….Rosetta Brooks Mason, age 80, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at home surrounded by family and an abundance of love and respect. She was born December 19, 1939 in Markham, Virginia to Hattie Belle and James Brooks, Sr.Rosetta married Mckinley L. Mason, Sr. April 1960, who preceded her in death in 2010. She was also preceded in death by her brother, James Russell "Buddy" Brooks, Jr., Morris Lynwood Brooks and sister Peggy Mary Porter.She was a graduate of Manassas Regional High School, class of 1959. For 30 Years Rosetta worked at Warren Memorial Hospital, starting as an Aid (CNA) and working her way up to EKG Technician and eventually supervised that department. After retiring in 1998, she continued to provide in-home care as a private duty nurse to many patients in the Middleburg and Upperville area. She also decided at that time to go back to her love of cosmetology and hair care by being an apprentice in a local hair salon. Rosetta eventually retired completely in 2008.Rosetta was a people person who adored her family and friends and made sure that those around her experience high energy, happiness and love that she always exuded. She cherished her children and embraced every moment with them. To her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews she was the greatest person on earth! Her love was unselfish and enduring and will be missed tremendously by family and friends.She is survived by brothers Robert Brooks, Sr., Wayne Brooks (and wife Joan) and sisters Gloria Jean Campbell and Betty Miranda Brooks; her 4 children; Felicia Mason, McKinley Mason II, Daphne Mason McKinney and Rodney Mason; 5 grandchildren; Cameron Mason, Martinez McKinney, Jr., Mckinley Mason III, Tyrell Mason and Kie Williams; great grandchildren; Azarion, Kayani, Genesis and Legacy.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.The family would like to thank all those who were able to spend precious moments with Mom during her stay at Winchester Medical Center. You touched her heart and showed her that she was valued and loved by all.Our heartfelt appreciate goes out to Rev. Alfred Woods and Rev. Wilma Brooks for being there during our mother's time of need.Thanks to everyone for your warm responses and concerns during our time of need.All condolences and correspondences should be directed to 303 Waterford Ln, Winchester VA 22602The Mason FamilyMinistry of Comfort Entrusted to Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester, VA.